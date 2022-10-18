Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
45 mils
60 mils
80 mils
90 mils
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial and Industrial
Residential
By Company
Soprema Group
GAF
Sika
Johns Manville
TECHNONICOL Corporation
Firestone
Carlisle
CKS
Versico?
Jianguo Weiye Waterproof
Hongyuan Waterproof
FiberTite
Fosroc
Bauder
Custom Seal Roofing
Polyglass
Oriental Yuhong
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 45 mils
1.2.3 60 mils
1.2.4 80 mils
1.2.5 90 mils
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial and Industrial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Thermopla
