Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

45 mils

60 mils

80 mils

90 mils

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial and Industrial

Residential

By Company

Soprema Group

GAF

Sika

Johns Manville

TECHNONICOL Corporation

Firestone

Carlisle

CKS

Versico?

Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

Hongyuan Waterproof

FiberTite

Fosroc

Bauder

Custom Seal Roofing

Polyglass

Oriental Yuhong

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 45 mils
1.2.3 60 mils
1.2.4 80 mils
1.2.5 90 mils
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial and Industrial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Thermopla

