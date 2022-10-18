Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Water-based Acrylic Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Acrylic Resin Emulsion
Acrylic Resin Suspension
Others
Segment by Application
Coatings
Inks
Adhesives
Others
By Company
Hanwha Chemical
Mitsubishi Group
BASF Europe
Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology
Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology
Akzo Nobel
DSM Coating Resins
Shenzhen Jitian Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water-based Acrylic Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic Resin Emulsion
1.2.3 Acrylic Resin Suspension
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coatings
1.3.3 Inks
1.3.4 Adhesives
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Production
2.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Water-base
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/