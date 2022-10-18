Global and United States Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Uncategorized

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Stationary Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging

 

Dynamic Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging

Segment by Application

EV?s (Electric Vehicles)

PHEV?s (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Qualcomm Technologies

EVATRAN GROUP

HEVO

Leviton Manufacturing

WiTricity

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Revenue in Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Industry Trends
1.4.2 Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Drivers
1.4.3 Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Challenges
1.4.4 Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging by Type
2.1 Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Stationary Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging
2.1.2 Dynamic Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging
2.2 Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Wireless Elect

 

