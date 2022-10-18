Global FRP Membrane Shell Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
FRP Membrane Shell market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FRP Membrane Shell market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
2.5 Inch
4 Inch
8 Inch
Other
Segment by Application
Seawater Desalination
Water Treatment
Other
By Company
ROPV
Wave Cyber
Hebei Chengda Huamo Technology
Jiangsu Ruihao
National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
Applied Membranes Inc.
AXEON
Dax Industries
Protec Arisawa
Codeline (Pentair Inc.)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 FRP Membrane Shell Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global FRP Membrane Shell Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2.5 Inch
1.2.3 4 Inch
1.2.4 8 Inch
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global FRP Membrane Shell Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Seawater Desalination
1.3.3 Water Treatment
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global FRP Membrane Shell Production
2.1 Global FRP Membrane Shell Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global FRP Membrane Shell Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global FRP Membrane Shell Production by Region
2.3.1 Global FRP Membrane Shell Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global FRP Membrane Shell Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global FRP Membrane Shell Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global FRP Membrane Shell Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global FRP Membrane Shell Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global FRP Membrane Shell Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global FRP Membrane Shell Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global FRP Membrane Shell Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales FRP Membrane Shell by Region (2023-2028)
