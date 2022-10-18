Solar PV Cells Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar PV Cells in global, including the following market information:
Global Solar PV Cells Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solar PV Cells Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)
Global top five Solar PV Cells companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solar PV Cells market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicon PV Cells Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solar PV Cells include PowerFilm, Inc., Panasonic, InfinityPV, Flisom, Sun Harmonics, ReneSola Ltd, JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc. and Hanwha Q CELLS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solar PV Cells manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar PV Cells Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Solar PV Cells Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silicon PV Cells
Thin-film PV Cells
Others
Global Solar PV Cells Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Solar PV Cells Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BIPV
Transportation and Mobility
Defense and Aerospace
Consumer and Portable Power
Others
Global Solar PV Cells Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Solar PV Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solar PV Cells revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solar PV Cells revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solar PV Cells sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Solar PV Cells sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PowerFilm, Inc.
Panasonic
InfinityPV
Flisom
Sun Harmonics
ReneSola Ltd
JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd.
Canadian Solar Inc.
Hanwha Q CELLS
CSUN Solar Tech Co., Ltd.
Trina Solar Co., Ltd
Waaree Energies Ltd.
First Solar, Inc.
REC Solar Holdings AS
Solaria Corporation
Jinko Solar
F-WAVE Company
Heliatek GmbH
HyET Solar
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar PV Cells Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar PV Cells Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar PV Cells Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar PV Cells Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solar PV Cells Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solar PV Cells Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar PV Cells Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar PV Cells Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar PV Cells Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar PV Cells Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar PV Cells Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar PV Cells Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar PV Cells Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar PV Cells Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar PV Cells Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar PV Cells Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Solar PV Cells Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Silicon PV Cells
