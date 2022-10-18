Uncategorized

Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Building Thermal Insulation Boards market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Rock Wool

Glass Wool

EPS/XPS

PU/PIR

Other

Segment by Application

Wall

Roof

Floor

Other

By Company

Saint-Gobain

Rockwool International

Johns Manville

Owens Corning

Knauf Insulation

Kingspan Group

GAF

Byucksan Corporation

Atlas Roofing

URSA

TECHNONICOL

UNILIN Insulation

Recticel

Steinbach

Linzmeier

Jia Fu Da

Lfhuaneng

Beipeng Technology

Taishi Rock

Cellofoam

BNBM Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rock Wool
1.2.3 Glass Wool
1.2.4 EPS/XPS
1.2.5 PU/PIR
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wall
1.3.3 Roof
1.3.4 Floor
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production
2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Reven

