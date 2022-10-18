Human Immunoassay Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Human Immunoassay in global, including the following market information:
Global Human Immunoassay Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Human Immunoassay Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Human Immunoassay companies in 2021 (%)
The global Human Immunoassay market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Benchtop Immunoassay Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Human Immunoassay include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Danaher, Siemens Healthcare, BioMerieux, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DiaSorin, Tosoh and Euroimmun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Human Immunoassay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Human Immunoassay Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Human Immunoassay Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Benchtop Immunoassay Equipment
Floor-standing Immunoassay Equipment
Global Human Immunoassay Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Human Immunoassay Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemiluminescence Analysis
Fluorescent Immunoassay
Radioimmunoassay
Enzyme Immunoassay
Others
Global Human Immunoassay Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Human Immunoassay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Human Immunoassay revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Human Immunoassay revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Human Immunoassay sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Human Immunoassay sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roche Diagnostics
Abbott
Danaher
Siemens Healthcare
BioMerieux
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
DiaSorin
Tosoh
Euroimmun
Snibe
Inova Diagnostics
Maccura Biotechnology
Leadman Biochemistry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Human Immunoassay Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Human Immunoassay Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Human Immunoassay Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Human Immunoassay Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Human Immunoassay Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Human Immunoassay Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Human Immunoassay Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Human Immunoassay Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Human Immunoassay Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Human Immunoassay Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Human Immunoassay Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Human Immunoassay Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Human Immunoassay Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Immunoassay Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Human Immunoassay Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Immunoassay Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Human Immunoassay Market Size Markets, 2021 &
