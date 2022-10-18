Immunoassay Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Immunoassay Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Immunoassay Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Immunoassay Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Benchtop Immunoassay Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Immunoassay Equipment include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Danaher, Siemens Healthcare, BioMerieux, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DiaSorin, Tosoh and Euroimmun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Immunoassay Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Immunoassay Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Benchtop Immunoassay Equipment

Floor-standing Immunoassay Equipment

Global Immunoassay Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemiluminescence Analysis

Fluorescent Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay

Enzyme Immunoassay

Others

Global Immunoassay Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Immunoassay Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Immunoassay Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Immunoassay Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Immunoassay Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott

Danaher

Siemens Healthcare

BioMerieux

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

DiaSorin

Tosoh

Euroimmun

Snibe

Inova Diagnostics

Maccura Biotechnology

Leadman Biochemistry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Immunoassay Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Immunoassay Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Immunoassay Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Immunoassay Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Immunoassay Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Immunoassay Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Immunoassay Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Immunoassay Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Immunoassay Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Immunoassay Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Immunoassay Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunoassay Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Immunoassay Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunoassay Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

