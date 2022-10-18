Immunoassay Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Immunoassay Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Immunoassay Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Immunoassay Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Benchtop Immunoassay Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Immunoassay Equipment include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Danaher, Siemens Healthcare, BioMerieux, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DiaSorin, Tosoh and Euroimmun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Immunoassay Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Immunoassay Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Benchtop Immunoassay Equipment
Floor-standing Immunoassay Equipment
Global Immunoassay Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemiluminescence Analysis
Fluorescent Immunoassay
Radioimmunoassay
Enzyme Immunoassay
Others
Global Immunoassay Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Immunoassay Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Immunoassay Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Immunoassay Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Immunoassay Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roche Diagnostics
Abbott
Danaher
Siemens Healthcare
BioMerieux
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
DiaSorin
Tosoh
Euroimmun
Snibe
Inova Diagnostics
Maccura Biotechnology
Leadman Biochemistry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Immunoassay Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Immunoassay Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Immunoassay Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Immunoassay Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Immunoassay Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Immunoassay Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Immunoassay Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Immunoassay Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Immunoassay Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Immunoassay Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Immunoassay Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Immunoassay Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunoassay Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Immunoassay Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunoassay Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
