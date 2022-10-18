Global Plastic Biocides Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Plastic Biocides market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Biocides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
BIT (Benzisothiazoline-one)
DCOIT (Dichloro-octyl-4-isothiazolin-one)
IPBC (iodopropynyl butylcarbamate)
TBT (tributyltin)
TBZ (Thiazolyl benzimidazole)
OBPA (10,10-oxybisphenoxarsine)
Segment by Application
Thermoset Plastic
Thermoplastic
By Company
Dow
Troy Corporation
Parx Materials
Lonza
Thor
Microban
Valtris
Sanitized
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Biocides Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Biocides Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 BIT (Benzisothiazoline-one)
1.2.3 DCOIT (Dichloro-octyl-4-isothiazolin-one)
1.2.4 IPBC (iodopropynyl butylcarbamate)
1.2.5 TBT (tributyltin)
1.2.6 TBZ (Thiazolyl benzimidazole)
1.2.7 OBPA (10,10-oxybisphenoxarsine)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Biocides Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Thermoset Plastic
1.3.3 Thermoplastic
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Plastic Biocides Production
2.1 Global Plastic Biocides Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Plastic Biocides Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Plastic Biocides Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Plastic Biocides Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Plastic Biocides Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Plastic Biocides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Plastic Biocides Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Plastic Biocides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Plastic Biocides Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Plastic Biocides Sales by Region
