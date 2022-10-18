Luciferase Assay Reagent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luciferase Assay Reagent in global, including the following market information:

Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)

Global top five Luciferase Assay Reagent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Luciferase Assay Reagent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Luciferase Assay Reagent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luciferase Assay Reagent include Promega, Active Motif, BPS Bioscience, INDIGO Biosciences, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Targeting Systems, TransGen Biotech and Abeomics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Luciferase Assay Reagent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Luciferase Assay Reagent

Double-luciferase Assay Reagent

Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Life Sciences Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Others

Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luciferase Assay Reagent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luciferase Assay Reagent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Luciferase Assay Reagent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)

Key companies Luciferase Assay Reagent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Promega

Active Motif

BPS Bioscience

INDIGO Biosciences

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Targeting Systems

TransGen Biotech

Abeomics

OZ Biosciences

Biotium

NEB

Geno Technology

Abnova

Beyotime

GenScript Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Luciferase Assay Reagent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Luciferase Assay Reagent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Luciferase Assay Reagent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luciferase Assay Reagent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Luciferase Assay Reagent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luciferase Assay Reagent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luciferase Assay Reagent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luciferase Assay Reagent Companies

