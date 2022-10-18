Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches in global, including the following market information:
Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electrophysiological Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches include 3M, Koninklijke Philips, GE Healthcare, MC10, Intelesens Ltd, VivaLNK, Dialog Semiconductor, ROTEX Global and Gentag, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electrophysiological Sensor
Biochemical Sensor
Potentiometric Sensor
Tactile Sensor
Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Motion and Position Sensing
Medical Monitoring
Others
Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Koninklijke Philips
GE Healthcare
MC10
Intelesens Ltd
VivaLNK
Dialog Semiconductor
ROTEX Global
Gentag, Inc.
Epicore Biosystems, Inc
iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
Feeligreen
Insulet Corporation
The Surgical Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Players in Global Market
