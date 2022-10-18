Global Organic Copper Fungicide Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Organic Copper Fungicide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organic Copper Fungicide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Copper Acetate
Fatty Acid Copper
Copper Nitroate
Copper Naphthenate
Amino Acid Copper
Other
Segment by Application
Suspension Concentrate
Wettable Powder
Water Granule
By Company
IQV Agro
Albaugh
Nufarm
Spiess-Urania Chemicals
Isagro
ADAMA
Certis USA
UPL
Bayer
Zhejiang Hisun
Jiangxi Heyi
Synthos Agro
Quimetal Chile
NORDOX
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organic Copper Fungicide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Organic Copper Fungicide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Copper Acetate
1.2.3 Fatty Acid Copper
1.2.4 Copper Nitroate
1.2.5 Copper Naphthenate
1.2.6 Amino Acid Copper
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Organic Copper Fungicide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Suspension Concentrate
1.3.3 Wettable Powder
1.3.4 Water Granule
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Organic Copper Fungicide Production
2.1 Global Organic Copper Fungicide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Organic Copper Fungicide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Organic Copper Fungicide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Organic Copper Fungicide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Organic Copper Fungicide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Organic Copper Fungicide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Organic Copper Fungicide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Organic Copper Fungicide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Organic Copper Fungicide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
