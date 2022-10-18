Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A prefilled 0.9% sodium chloride intravenous lock/flush syringe is used?to help prevent vascular access systems from becoming blocked and to help remove any medication that may be left at the catheter site.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe in global, including the following market information:
Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe companies in 2021 (%)
The global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2.5ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe include BD, Medline, Medefil, B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Aquabiliti and Weigao, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2.5ml
5ml
Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BD
Medline
Medefil
B. Braun
Cardinal Health
Aquabiliti
Weigao
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Prefilled Saline Sodium Chloride Syringe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 P
