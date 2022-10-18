DPT Vaccination Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The DPT vaccine or DTP vaccine is a class of combination vaccine against three infectious diseases in humans: diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), and tetanus.
This report contains market size and forecasts of DPT Vaccination in global, including the following market information:
Global DPT Vaccination Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global DPT Vaccination Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five DPT Vaccination companies in 2021 (%)
The global DPT Vaccination market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DTaP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DPT Vaccination include Sanofi Pasteur, GSK, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, KM Biologics, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, Walvax Biotechnology, Chengdu Institute of Biological Products and Minhai Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the DPT Vaccination manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DPT Vaccination Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global DPT Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
DTaP
Tdap
DTwP
Global DPT Vaccination Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global DPT Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
12 Months Below
12 Months Above
Global DPT Vaccination Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global DPT Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DPT Vaccination revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DPT Vaccination revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies DPT Vaccination sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies DPT Vaccination sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sanofi Pasteur
GSK
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
KM Biologics
Wuhan Institute of Biological Products
Walvax Biotechnology
Chengdu Institute of Biological Products
Minhai Biotechnology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DPT Vaccination Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DPT Vaccination Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DPT Vaccination Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DPT Vaccination Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DPT Vaccination Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global DPT Vaccination Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DPT Vaccination Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DPT Vaccination Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DPT Vaccination Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global DPT Vaccination Sales by Companies
3.5 Global DPT Vaccination Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DPT Vaccination Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers DPT Vaccination Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DPT Vaccination Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DPT Vaccination Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DPT Vaccination Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global DPT Vaccination Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 DTaP
