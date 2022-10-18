Human Rabies Vaccination Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rabies Vaccine is an immunization drug used to prevent rabies in people who have been bitten by an animal or otherwise exposed to the rabies virus.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Human Rabies Vaccination in global, including the following market information:
Global Human Rabies Vaccination Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Human Rabies Vaccination Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Human Rabies Vaccination companies in 2021 (%)
The global Human Rabies Vaccination market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vero Cell Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Human Rabies Vaccination include Bharat Biotech, Bavarian Nordic, Sanofi-Pasteur, Chengda Bio, KANGH, Prcmise, Henan Grand Biopharma, Zhuoyi Biological and ZhongKe Biopharm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Human Rabies Vaccination manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Human Rabies Vaccination Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Human Rabies Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vero Cell
BHK
Chick Embryo Cell
Human Diploid Cells
Others
Global Human Rabies Vaccination Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Human Rabies Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pre-exposure
Post-exposure
Global Human Rabies Vaccination Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Human Rabies Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Human Rabies Vaccination revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Human Rabies Vaccination revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Human Rabies Vaccination sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Human Rabies Vaccination sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bharat Biotech
Bavarian Nordic
Sanofi-Pasteur
Chengda Bio
KANGH
Prcmise
Henan Grand Biopharma
Zhuoyi Biological
ZhongKe Biopharm
Ningbo Rongan Biological
Indian Immunologicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Human Rabies Vaccination Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Human Rabies Vaccination Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Human Rabies Vaccination Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Human Rabies Vaccination Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Human Rabies Vaccination Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Human Rabies Vaccination Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Human Rabies Vaccination Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Human Rabies Vaccination Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Human Rabies Vaccination Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Human Rabies Vaccination Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Human Rabies Vaccination Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Human Rabies Vaccination Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Human Rabies Vaccination Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Rabies Vaccination Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Human Rabies Vaccination Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Rabies Vaccination Companies
4 S
