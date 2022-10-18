Uncategorized

Global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PEX-A

PEX-B

PEX-C

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Company

Uponor

Rehau

Pexgol

SharkBite

NIBCO

Industrial Blansol

Viega

Watts

Solvay

Wavin Pilsa

Pipelife

Haka Gerodur

Boreali

Buteline

Zurn

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PEX-A
1.2.3 PEX-B
1.2.4 PEX-C
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Production
2.1 Global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Pipe Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Cross-

