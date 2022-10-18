Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccines are vaccines that provide active acquired immunity to Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects cloven-hooved livestock and wildlife like cattle, pigs, sheep and goats.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination in global, including the following market information:

Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination companies in 2021 (%)

The global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Emergency Vaccines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination include Jinyu Group, Cavet Bio, CAHIC, Tecon Group, Shen Lian, Biogenesis Bag?, BIGVET Biotech, Indian Immunologicals and Boehringer Ingelheim, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Emergency Vaccines

Conventional Vaccines

Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cattle

Pig

Sheep & Goat

Others

Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jinyu Group

Cavet Bio

CAHIC

Tecon Group

Shen Lian

Biogenesis Bag?

BIGVET Biotech

Indian Immunologicals

Boehringer Ingelheim

MSD Animal Health

CEVA

Bayer HealthCare

VECOL

Sanofi (Merial)

Brilliant Bio Pharma

VETAL

BVI

LIMOR

ME VAC

Agrovet

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Product Type

