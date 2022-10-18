Human Vaccination Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body's immune system to recognize the agent as a threat, destroy it, and keep a record of it so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters. Vaccines can be prophylactic (example: to prevent or ameliorate the effects of a future infection by any natural or “wild” pathogen), or therapeutic (e.g., vaccines against cancer are being investigated).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Human Vaccination in global, including the following market information:

Global Human Vaccination Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-human-vaccination-forecast-2022-2028-294

Global Human Vaccination Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Human Vaccination companies in 2021 (%)

The global Human Vaccination market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inactivated Vaccine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Human Vaccination include GSK, Merck, Sanofi, Sinovac, Zhejiang Pukang, Changchun Institute of Biological, KM Biologics, IMBCAMS and Convac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Human Vaccination manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Human Vaccination Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Human Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inactivated Vaccine

Live-attenuated Vaccine

mRNA Vaccine

Conjugate Vaccine

Other

Global Human Vaccination Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Human Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government Institution

Private Sector

Other

Global Human Vaccination Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Human Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Human Vaccination revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Human Vaccination revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Human Vaccination sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Human Vaccination sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GSK

Merck

Sanofi

Sinovac

Zhejiang Pukang

Changchun Institute of Biological

KM Biologics

IMBCAMS

Convac

NCPC

Bio Kangtai

Dynavax

Hissen

KM Biologics

LG Life Sciences

Serum Institute

Pfizer

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-human-vaccination-forecast-2022-2028-294

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Human Vaccination Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Human Vaccination Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Human Vaccination Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Human Vaccination Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Human Vaccination Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Human Vaccination Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Human Vaccination Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Human Vaccination Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Human Vaccination Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Human Vaccination Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Human Vaccination Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Human Vaccination Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Human Vaccination Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Vaccination Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Human Vaccination Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Vaccination Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Human Vaccination Market Size Markets, 2021 &

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-human-vaccination-forecast-2022-2028-294

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Human Rabies Vaccination Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications