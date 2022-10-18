Pertussis Vaccination Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pertussis vaccine is a vaccine that protects against whooping cough. There are two main types: whole-cell vaccines and acellular vaccines. The whole-cell vaccine is about 78% effective while the acellular vaccine is 71?85% effective.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pertussis Vaccination in global, including the following market information:
Global Pertussis Vaccination Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pertussis Vaccination Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Pertussis Vaccination companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pertussis Vaccination market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acellular Vaccines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pertussis Vaccination include Sanofi Pasteur, GSK, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, KM Biologics, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, Walvax Biotechnology, Chengdu Institute of Biological Products and Minhai Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pertussis Vaccination manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pertussis Vaccination Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Pertussis Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acellular Vaccines
Whole-cell Vaccines
Global Pertussis Vaccination Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Pertussis Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
12 Months Below
12 Months Above
Global Pertussis Vaccination Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Pertussis Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pertussis Vaccination revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pertussis Vaccination revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pertussis Vaccination sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Pertussis Vaccination sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sanofi Pasteur
GSK
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
KM Biologics
Wuhan Institute of Biological Products
Walvax Biotechnology
Chengdu Institute of Biological Products
Minhai Biotechnology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pertussis Vaccination Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pertussis Vaccination Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pertussis Vaccination Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pertussis Vaccination Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pertussis Vaccination Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pertussis Vaccination Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pertussis Vaccination Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pertussis Vaccination Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pertussis Vaccination Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pertussis Vaccination Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pertussis Vaccination Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pertussis Vaccination Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pertussis Vaccination Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pertussis Vaccination Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pertussis Vaccination Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pertussis Vaccination Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
