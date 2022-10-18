Uncategorized

Global Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Rigid Copper Clad Laminate

Flex Copper Clad Laminate

Segment by Application

Computer

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Vehicle electronics

Industrial/Medical

Military/Space

Others

By Company

Kingboard Laminates Group

SYTECH

Panasonic

Nan Ya Plastic

EMC

ITEQ

DOOSAN

TUC

GDM International Technology Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical

Isola

Nanya New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Rogers Corporation

Wazam New Materials

Chang Chun Group

Mitsubishi

Guangdong Goworld Lamination Plant

Ventec International Group

Sumitomo

AGC (Park Electro)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rigid Copper Clad Laminate
1.2.3 Flex Copper Clad Laminate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Computer
1.3.3 Communication
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Vehicle electronics
1.3.6 Industrial/Medical
1.3.7 Military/Space
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate Production
2.1 Global Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Halogen-free Copper Clad Laminate Revenue Estimate

