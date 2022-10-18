Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Copper

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/168200/global-nonferrous-scrap-metal-market-2028-527

Aluminum

Lead and Zinc

Nickel

Other

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer Appliances

Battery

Packaging

Others

By Company

Sims Metal Management

OmniSource

European Metal Recycling

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hanwa

Commercial Metals

Stena Metal International

Yechiu Group

Chiho Environmental Group

Nucor

Cohen

DOWA

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/168200/global-nonferrous-scrap-metal-market-2028-527

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Copper

1.2.3 Aluminum

1.2.4 Lead and Zinc

1.2.5 Nickel

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Equipment Manufacturing

1.3.5 Shipbuilding

1.3.6 Consumer Appliances

1.3.7 Battery

1.3.8 Packaging

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Production

2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scra

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/168200/global-nonferrous-scrap-metal-market-2028-527

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

