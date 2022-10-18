Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Copper
Aluminum
Lead and Zinc
Nickel
Other
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Automotive
Equipment Manufacturing
Shipbuilding
Consumer Appliances
Battery
Packaging
Others
By Company
Sims Metal Management
OmniSource
European Metal Recycling
Schnitzer Steel Industries
Hanwa
Commercial Metals
Stena Metal International
Yechiu Group
Chiho Environmental Group
Nucor
Cohen
DOWA
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Copper
1.2.3 Aluminum
1.2.4 Lead and Zinc
1.2.5 Nickel
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Equipment Manufacturing
1.3.5 Shipbuilding
1.3.6 Consumer Appliances
1.3.7 Battery
1.3.8 Packaging
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Production
2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scra
