BCG Vaccination Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

BCG Vaccine is a vaccine primarily used against tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is a serious infection, which affects the lungs and sometimes other parts of the body, such as the bones, joints and kidneys. The bacille Calmette-Gu?rin (BCG) vaccine has existed for 80 years and is one of the most widely used of all current vaccines, reading >80% of neonates and infants in countries where it is part of the national childhood immunization programme.

This report contains market size and forecasts of BCG Vaccination in global, including the following market information:

Global BCG Vaccination Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global BCG Vaccination Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five BCG Vaccination companies in 2021 (%)

The global BCG Vaccination market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Immune Vaccine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of BCG Vaccination include Merck, Japan BCG Lab, Serum Institute of India, AJ Vaccines, BioFarma, GreenSignal Bio Pharma, China National Biotec, Biomed Lublin and Taj Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the BCG Vaccination manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global BCG Vaccination Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global BCG Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Immune Vaccine

Therapy Vaccine

Global BCG Vaccination Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global BCG Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Self-Procurement

UNICEF

Other

Global BCG Vaccination Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global BCG Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies BCG Vaccination revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies BCG Vaccination revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies BCG Vaccination sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies BCG Vaccination sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck

Japan BCG Lab

Serum Institute of India

AJ Vaccines

BioFarma

GreenSignal Bio Pharma

China National Biotec

Biomed Lublin

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Ataulpho de Paiva

IVAC ? Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals

Queen Saovabha Mem. Inst

Microgen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 BCG Vaccination Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global BCG Vaccination Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global BCG Vaccination Overall Market Size

2.1 Global BCG Vaccination Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global BCG Vaccination Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global BCG Vaccination Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top BCG Vaccination Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global BCG Vaccination Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global BCG Vaccination Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global BCG Vaccination Sales by Companies

3.5 Global BCG Vaccination Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 BCG Vaccination Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers BCG Vaccination Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 BCG Vaccination Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 BCG Vaccination Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 BCG Vaccination Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global BCG Vaccination Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Immune Vaccin

