Global Industrial Enzymes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Industrial Enzymes market was valued at 6004.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Enzymes are protein molecules functioning as specialized catalysts for chemical reactions. They have contributed greatly to the traditional and modern chemical industry by improving existing processes. Enzymes are natural catalysts. They are produced by living organisms to increase the rate of an immense and diverse set of chemical reactions required for life. They are involved in all processes essential for life such as DNA replication and transcription, protein synthesis, metabolism and signal transduction, etc. And their ability to perform very specific chemical transformations has made them increasingly useful in industrial processes.Nearly 65% (2019) of the total enzymes are produced by three top enzyme companies, i.e. Denmark-based Novozymes, US-based DuPont and DSM. The market is highly competitive, has big profit margins and is technologically intensive. Industrial enzymes downstream are wide and recently industrial enzymes have acquired increasing significance in various fields of food and beverage, detergents, animal feed, textile and others. Globally, the industrial enzymes market is mainly driven by growing demand for health food; health beverage and bioenergy. In APAC market food and beverage hold nearly 49% of total Europe downstream consumption of industrial enzymes in 2019. Industrial Enzymes include carbohydrase, protease, lipases, amylase and others.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial Enzymes Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Saccharifying Enzyme

1.4.3 Amylase

1.4.4 Protease

1.4.5 Lipases

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food and Beverage

1.5.3 Detergents

1.5.4 Animal Feed

1.5.5 Textile

1.5.6 Pulp and Paper

1.5.7 Bioenergy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Industrial Enzymes Market

1.8.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Enzymes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial Enzymes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Enzymes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Enzymes Sales Revenue M

