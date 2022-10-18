Animal Vaccination Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vaccines are products designed to trigger protective immune responses and prepare the immune system to fight future infections from disease-causing agents. Vaccines stimulate the immune system?s production of antibodies that identify and destroy disease-causing organisms that enter the body. Vaccines provide immunity against one or several diseases that can lessen the severity or prevent certain diseases altogether.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Vaccination in global, including the following market information:

Global Animal Vaccination Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Animal Vaccination Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Animal Vaccination companies in 2021 (%)

The global Animal Vaccination market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Live Attenuated Vaccines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Animal Vaccination include Merck, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva, CAHIC, HVRI, Ringpu Biology, Yebio and DHN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Animal Vaccination manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal Vaccination Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Animal Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Other

Global Animal Vaccination Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Animal Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Livestock

Swine

Chicken

Dog & Cat

Other

Global Animal Vaccination Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Animal Vaccination Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal Vaccination revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal Vaccination revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Animal Vaccination sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Animal Vaccination sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva

CAHIC

HVRI

Ringpu Biology

Yebio

DHN

WINSUN

Elanco

Virbac

Jinyu Bio-Technology

ChengDu Tecbond

CAVAC

Kyoto Biken Laboratories

FATRO

Vaksindo

Bio-Labs

Avimex Animal Health

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Animal Vaccination Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Animal Vaccination Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Animal Vaccination Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Animal Vaccination Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Animal Vaccination Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Animal Vaccination Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Animal Vaccination Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Animal Vaccination Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Animal Vaccination Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Animal Vaccination Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Animal Vaccination Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Vaccination Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Vaccination Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Vaccination Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Vaccination Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Vaccination Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Animal Vaccination Market Siz

