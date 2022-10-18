Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDSmart Sprinkler Controller Scope and Market Size

RFIDSmart Sprinkler Controller market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDSmart Sprinkler Controller market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDSmart Sprinkler Controller market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Weather-Based Controllers

Sensor-Based Controllers

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Residential

Public Turf & Landscape

Others

The report on the RFIDSmart Sprinkler Controller market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

The Toro Company

Netafim

Weathermatic

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

Galcon

Orbit Irrigation Products

Hydropoint Data Systems

Calsense

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Skydrop

Rachio

Nxeco

Spruce

Shanghai Full-on New

Energy Technology

Lono

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDSmart Sprinkler Controller consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDSmart Sprinkler Controller market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDSmart Sprinkler Controller manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDSmart Sprinkler Controller with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDSmart Sprinkler Controller submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Dynamics

1.5.1Smart Sprinkler Controller Industry Trends

1.5.2Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Drivers

1.5.3Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Challenges

1.5.4Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofSmart Sprinkler Controller in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersSmart Sprinkler Controller Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoSmart Sprinkler Controller Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopSmart Sprinkler Controller Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalSmart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaSmart Sprinkler Controller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 The Toro Company

7.1.1 The Toro Company Corporation Information

7.1.2 The Toro Company Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 The Toro Company Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 The Toro Company Smart Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.1.5 The Toro Company Recent Development

7.2 Netafim

7.2.1 Netafim Corporation Information

7.2.2 Netafim Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Netafim Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Netafim Smart Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.2.5 Netafim Recent Development

7.3 Weathermatic

7.3.1 Weathermatic Corporation Information

7.3.2 Weathermatic Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Weathermatic Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Weathermatic Smart Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.3.5 Weathermatic Recent Development

7.4 Hunter Industries

7.4.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hunter Industries Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hunter Industries Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hunter Industries Smart Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.4.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

7.5 Rain Bird Corporation

7.5.1 Rain Bird Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rain Bird Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.5.5 Rain Bird Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Galcon

7.6.1 Galcon Corporation Information

7.6.2 Galcon Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Galcon Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Galcon Smart Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.6.5 Galcon Recent Development

7.7 Orbit Irrigation Products

7.7.1 Orbit Irrigation Products Corporation Information

7.7.2 Orbit Irrigation Products Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Orbit Irrigation Products Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Orbit Irrigation Products Smart Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.7.5 Orbit Irrigation Products Recent Development

7.8 Hydropoint Data Systems

7.8.1 Hydropoint Data Systems Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hydropoint Data Systems Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.8.5 Hydropoint Data Systems Recent Development

7.9 Calsense

7.9.1 Calsense Corporation Information

7.9.2 Calsense Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Calsense Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Calsense Smart Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.9.5 Calsense Recent Development

7.10 Scotts Miracle-Gro

7.10.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Corporation Information

7.10.2 Scotts Miracle-Gro Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro Smart Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.10.5 Scotts Miracle-Gro Recent Development

7.11 Skydrop

7.11.1 Skydrop Corporation Information

7.11.2 Skydrop Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Skydrop Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Skydrop Smart Sprinkler Controller Products Offered

7.11.5 Skydrop Recent Development

7.12 Rachio

7.12.1 Rachio Corporation Information

7.12.2 Rachio Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Rachio Products Offered

7.12.5 Rachio Recent Development

7.13 Nxeco

7.13.1 Nxeco Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nxeco Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nxeco Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nxeco Products Offered

7.13.5 Nxeco Recent Development

7.14 Spruce

7.14.1 Spruce Corporation Information

7.14.2 Spruce Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Spruce Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Spruce Products Offered

7.14.5 Spruce Recent Development

7.15 Shanghai Full-on New

7.15.1 Shanghai Full-on New Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shanghai Full-on New Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shanghai Full-on New Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shanghai Full-on New Products Offered

7.15.5 Shanghai Full-on New Recent Development

7.16 Energy Technology

7.16.1 Energy Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Energy Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Energy Technology Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Energy Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 Energy Technology Recent Development

7.17 Lono

7.17.1 Lono Corporation Information

7.17.2 Lono Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Lono Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Lono Products Offered

7.17.5 Lono Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1Smart Sprinkler Controller Industry Chain Analysis

8.2Smart Sprinkler Controller Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2Smart Sprinkler Controller Distributors

8.3Smart Sprinkler Controller Production Mode & Process

8.4Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales and Marketing

8.4.1Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales Channels

8.4.2Smart Sprinkler Controller Distributors

8.5Smart Sprinkler Controller Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

