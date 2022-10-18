RNA Medicine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of RNA Medicine in Global, including the following market information:
Global RNA Medicine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global RNA Medicine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
siRNA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of RNA Medicine include Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi-Aventis, Abbott Laboratories, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Calimmune Inc, Dicerna and Gradalis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the RNA Medicine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global RNA Medicine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global RNA Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
siRNA
ASO
miRNA
Nucleic Acid Aptamers
Global RNA Medicine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global RNA Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cancer
Diabetes
Tuberculosis
Cardiovascular Diseases
Others
Global RNA Medicine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global RNA Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies RNA Medicine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies RNA Medicine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pfizer
Roche
Sanofi-Aventis
Abbott Laboratories
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Benitec Biopharma
Calimmune Inc
Dicerna
Gradalis
Quark
RXi
Senesco
Silence Therapeutics
Silenseed
Tekmira
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 RNA Medicine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global RNA Medicine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global RNA Medicine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global RNA Medicine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global RNA Medicine Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top RNA Medicine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global RNA Medicine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global RNA Medicine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 RNA Medicine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies RNA Medicine Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 RNA Medicine Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 RNA Medicine Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 RNA Medicine Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global RNA Medicine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 siRNA
4.1.3 ASO
4.1.4 mi
