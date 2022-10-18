RNA Medicine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of RNA Medicine in Global, including the following market information:

Global RNA Medicine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global RNA Medicine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

siRNA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of RNA Medicine include Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi-Aventis, Abbott Laboratories, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Calimmune Inc, Dicerna and Gradalis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the RNA Medicine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global RNA Medicine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global RNA Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

siRNA

ASO

miRNA

Nucleic Acid Aptamers

Global RNA Medicine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global RNA Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cancer

Diabetes

Tuberculosis

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Global RNA Medicine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global RNA Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies RNA Medicine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies RNA Medicine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi-Aventis

Abbott Laboratories

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Benitec Biopharma

Calimmune Inc

Dicerna

Gradalis

Quark

RXi

Senesco

Silence Therapeutics

Silenseed

Tekmira

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 RNA Medicine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global RNA Medicine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global RNA Medicine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global RNA Medicine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global RNA Medicine Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top RNA Medicine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global RNA Medicine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global RNA Medicine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 RNA Medicine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies RNA Medicine Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 RNA Medicine Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 RNA Medicine Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 RNA Medicine Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global RNA Medicine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 siRNA

4.1.3 ASO

