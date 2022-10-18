2L-36L Rigid-PCB Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2L-36L Rigid-PCB in global, including the following market information:

Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)

Global top five 2L-36L Rigid-PCB companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2L Rigid-PCB Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2L-36L Rigid-PCB include Zhen Ding Tech, TTM Technologies, Unimicron, Mektec, DSBJ, Compeq Manufacturing, Tripod, Shennan Circuits Company and HannStar Board (GBM), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2L-36L Rigid-PCB manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2L Rigid-PCB

4L-10L Rigid-PCB

12L-20L

More than 20 Layer Rigid-PCB

Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Automotive

Others

Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2L-36L Rigid-PCB revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2L-36L Rigid-PCB revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2L-36L Rigid-PCB sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies 2L-36L Rigid-PCB sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhen Ding Tech

TTM Technologies

Unimicron

Mektec

DSBJ

Compeq Manufacturing

Tripod

Shennan Circuits Company

HannStar Board (GBM)

SEMCO

Kingboard

Ibiden

Wus

Young Poong

AT&S

Meiko

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 2L-36L Rigid-PCB Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

