BGA Test Probes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
BGA probe?for?testing BGA?chip?probe, usually specifications are relatively small, commonly used in the?probe?diameter 0.21mm-0.78mm
This report contains market size and forecasts of BGA Test Probes in global, including the following market information:
Global BGA Test Probes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global BGA Test Probes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five BGA Test Probes companies in 2021 (%)
The global BGA Test Probes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Short Stroke Test Probes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of BGA Test Probes include LEENO Industrial, Cohu, QA Technology, Smiths Interconnect, Yokowo Co., Ltd., INGUN, Feinmetall, Qualmax and Yamaichi Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the BGA Test Probes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global BGA Test Probes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global BGA Test Probes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Short Stroke Test Probes
Long Stroke Test Probes
Global BGA Test Probes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global BGA Test Probes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronic
Automotive
Medical Devices
Others
Global BGA Test Probes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global BGA Test Probes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies BGA Test Probes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies BGA Test Probes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies BGA Test Probes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies BGA Test Probes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LEENO Industrial
Cohu
QA Technology
Smiths Interconnect
Yokowo Co., Ltd.
INGUN
Feinmetall
Qualmax
Yamaichi Electronics
Micronics Japan (MJC)
Nidec-Read Corporation
PTR HARTMANN GmbH
ISC
Seiken Co., Ltd.
Omron
Harwin
CCP Contact Probes
Dachung Contact Probes
Suzhou UIGreen Micro&Nano Technologies
Shenzhen Xiandeli Hardware Accessories
Shenzhen Muwang Intelligent Technology
Dongguan Lanyi Electronic Technology
Shenzhen Merry Precise Electroni
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 BGA Test Probes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global BGA Test Probes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global BGA Test Probes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global BGA Test Probes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global BGA Test Probes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global BGA Test Probes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top BGA Test Probes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global BGA Test Probes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global BGA Test Probes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global BGA Test Probes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global BGA Test Probes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 BGA Test Probes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers BGA Test Probes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 BGA Test Probes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 BGA Test Probes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 BGA Test Probes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global BGA Test Probes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Short Stroke
