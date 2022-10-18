Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aramid Fiber is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “aromatic polyamide”. They are fibers in which the chain molecules are highly oriented along the fiber axis, so the strength of the chemical bond can be exploited.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) in global, including the following market information:

Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market was valued at 2406.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3334 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Para Aramid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) include Dupont, Teijin, Yantai Spandex, Kolon Industries, Hyosung, Toray, X-FIPER New Material, JSC Kamenskvolokno and Huvis. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Para Aramid

Meta Aramid

Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flame Retardant Protection

Automotive

Rubber Products

Cables & Wires

Others

Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dupont

Teijin

Yantai Spandex

Kolon Industries

Hyosung

Toray

X-FIPER New Material

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Huvis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Companies

