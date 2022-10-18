Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid (EDTA) is an amino polycarboxylic acid, which is readily bound to several metal ions such as iron, copper, and calcium. It is a lead chelator and anti-coagulant in many formulations. It is available in multiple grades such as EDTA acid, EDTA salt, and EDTA solutions. Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid (EDTA) is manufactured by the reaction of monochloro acetic acid, soda ash, caustic, ethylene diamine, and hydrochloric acid. It is also manufactured by the reaction of ethylene diamine, formaldehyde, and cyanide such as HCN or NACN. EDTA is used in various applications such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, metal cleaning, detergent, liquid soap, cosmetics, agriculture, and energy & waste management.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid include Dow, UPL, Ava Chemicals Private Limited, Bhakti Chemicals, Unicorn Petroleum Industries, Shiv Chemicals Industries, Shivam Agro Industries, SimSon Pharma limited and Zhonglan Industry. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Crystal
Liquid
Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Detergent
Wastewater Treatment
Metal Working
Cosmetics
Pulp & Paper
Others
Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
UPL
Ava Chemicals Private Limited
Bhakti Chemicals
Unicorn Petroleum Industries
Shiv Chemicals Industries
Shivam Agro Industries
SimSon Pharma limited
Zhonglan Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
