Global and United States Rigid Food Containers Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Rigid Food Containers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rigid Food Containers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Rigid Food Containers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Trays

Bottles & Jars

Cans

Cups & Tubs

Boxes & Cartons

Others

Segment by Application

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Amcor Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Ball Corporation

Packaging Corp. of America

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Printpack Inc.

Sonoco Products Co.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rigid Food Containers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Rigid Food Containers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Rigid Food Containers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Rigid Food Containers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Rigid Food Containers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Rigid Food Containers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Rigid Food Containers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Rigid Food Containers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Rigid Food Containers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Rigid Food Containers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Rigid Food Containers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Rigid Food Containers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Rigid Food Containers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Rigid Food Containers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Rigid Food Containers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Rigid Food Containers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Trays

2.1.2 Bottles & Jars

2.1.3 Cans

2.1.4 Cups & Tubs

2.1.5 Boxes & Cartons

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Rigid Food Containers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Rigid Foo

