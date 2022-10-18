Global and United States Aquatic Herbicide Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Aquatic Herbicide market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aquatic Herbicide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Aquatic Herbicide market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Glyphosate
2,4-D
Imazapyr
Diquat
Triclopyr
Others
Segment by Application
Agricultural Waters
Fisheries
Recreational Waters
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Dow Chemical
BASF
Monsanto
Syngenta
Nufarm
Lonza
Land O'lakes
UPL
Platform Specialty Products
Sepro Corporation
Albaugh
Valent
Sanco Industries
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aquatic Herbicide Product Introduction
1.2 Global Aquatic Herbicide Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Aquatic Herbicide Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Aquatic Herbicide Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Aquatic Herbicide Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Aquatic Herbicide Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Aquatic Herbicide Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Aquatic Herbicide Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aquatic Herbicide in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aquatic Herbicide Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Aquatic Herbicide Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Aquatic Herbicide Industry Trends
1.5.2 Aquatic Herbicide Market Drivers
1.5.3 Aquatic Herbicide Market Challenges
1.5.4 Aquatic Herbicide Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Aquatic Herbicide Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Glyphosate
2.1.2 2,4-D
2.1.3 Imazapyr
2.1.4 Diquat
2.1.5 Triclopyr
2.1.6 Others
2.2 Global Aquatic Herbicide Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Aquatic Herbicide Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Aqua
