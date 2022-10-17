Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Long Afterglow Phosphor
LED Phosphor
Tri-color Phosphor
Segment by Application
Energy-saving Lighting
Digital Information
Medical
Others
By Company
Nichia Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical
DuPont
OSRAM
Intematix Corporation
Nemoto & Co., Ltd.
Toshiba
Tokyo Kagaku
Jiangmen Keheng
Grirem
Jiangsu Bree Optronics
Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
