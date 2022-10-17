Global Calendering Grade TPU Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Calendering Grade TPU market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Calendering Grade TPU market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyester Based TPU

Polyether Based TPU

Others

Segment by Application

Leather

Furniture

Conveyor

Films

Others

By Company

DOW Inc

Lubrizol

BASF

Covestro AG

Coating P. Materials Co., Ltd.

Coim Group

Taiwan PU Corporation

Epaflex

Huntsman

Taiwan RainBOw TPU

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Calendering Grade TPU Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Calendering Grade TPU Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polyester Based TPU

1.2.3 Polyether Based TPU

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Calendering Grade TPU Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Leather

1.3.3 Furniture

1.3.4 Conveyor

1.3.5 Films

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Calendering Grade TPU Production

2.1 Global Calendering Grade TPU Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Calendering Grade TPU Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Calendering Grade TPU Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Calendering Grade TPU Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Calendering Grade TPU Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Calendering Grade TPU Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Calendering Grade TPU Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Calendering Grade TPU Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Calendering Grade TPU Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Calendering Grade TPU Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Calendering Grade TPU Sales by Region (2017-2022)

