Global Heat Curing Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Heat Curing Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat Curing Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Epoxy Resin
Phenol-formaldehyde Resins
Polyurethane
Segment by Application
Glass Industry
Automotive
Metal Fabrication
Others
By Company
Henkel
Master Bond
DuPont
Dymax Corp
UHU GmbH?Co KG
H.B. Fuller
3M
CHT
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Heat Curing Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Epoxy Resin
1.2.3 Phenol-formaldehyde Resins
1.2.4 Polyurethane
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Glass Industry
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Metal Fabrication
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Production
2.1 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Heat Curing Adhesive Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/