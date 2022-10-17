Global and United States Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Ticket Vending Machine

Ticket Office Machine

Fare Gates

Segment by Application

Rail & Transit Solution

Entertainment Solution

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Cubic

Thales

Omron

Samsung SDS

The Nippon Signal

ST Electronics

Gunnebo

Scheidt & Bachmann

Indra Company

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

NXP Semiconductors

United

Huaming

Advance Cards Systems

Huahong Jitong

GaoXin Modern

LECIP Group

GRG Banking

Easyway

KML Engineering Limited

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Machine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automatic Fare

