Global Tile Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The global Tile Adhesive market size is estimated to be worth US$ 6,997.65 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 9,145.62 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Cementitious Adhesive accounting for 84.03% of the Tile Adhesive global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 7,658.96 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.46% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Tiled Floor Pasting segment is altered to a 4.58% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

North America Tile Adhesive market size was US$ 1,727.62 million in 2021, while Europe was US$ 2,264.51 million. The proportion of the North America was 26.68% in 2021, while Europe’s percentage was 34.97%, and it is predicted that Europe market share will reach 34.02% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 4.12% through the analysis period.

As for Asia-Pacific, increase in demand for residential construction in developing countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of ceramic tile adhesives operating in the region. Increase in FDI investment in the construction industry in developing countries of Asia Pacific is also expected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period

