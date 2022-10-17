Global Carbonate Solvent Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Carbonate Solvent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbonate Solvent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Dimethyl Carbonate
Ethylene Carbonate
Ethyl Methyl Carbonate
Others
Segment by Application
Lithium Battery
Others
By Company
BASF
Sabic
LOTTE
Mitsubishi Chemical
UBE
Shida Shenghua
Tongling Jintai Chemical
Shandong Wells Chemicals
Hi-tech Spring
Shandong Depu Chemical
CNSG Anhui Redsifang
Liaoning Oxiranchem
New Japan Chemical
TOAGOSEI
Huntsman
OUCC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbonate Solvent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Carbonate Solvent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Dimethyl Carbonate
1.2.3 Ethylene Carbonate
1.2.4 Ethyl Methyl Carbonate
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Carbonate Solvent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Lithium Battery
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Carbonate Solvent Production
2.1 Global Carbonate Solvent Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Carbonate Solvent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Carbonate Solvent Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Carbonate Solvent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Carbonate Solvent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Carbonate Solvent Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Carbonate Solvent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Carbonate Solvent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Carbonate Solvent Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Carbonate Solvent Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Carbonate Solvent Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Carbonate Solvent by Region (2023-2028)
