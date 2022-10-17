Global Softwood Pulp Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Softwood Pulp market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Softwood Pulp market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Bleached Softwood Pulp

Unbleached Softwood Pulp

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Company

Canfor Corp.

Klabin SA

WestRock Company

BillerudKorsnäs AB

Clearwater Paper Corp.

Oji Paper Co.,Ltd.

Tembec Inc.

Nanaimo Forest Products Ltd

Mercer International

VERSO CORPORATION

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Softwood Pulp Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Softwood Pulp Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Bleached Softwood Pulp

1.2.3 Unbleached Softwood Pulp

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Softwood Pulp Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Softwood Pulp Production

2.1 Global Softwood Pulp Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Softwood Pulp Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Softwood Pulp Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Softwood Pulp Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Softwood Pulp Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Softwood Pulp Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Softwood Pulp Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Softwood Pulp Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Softwood Pulp Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Softwood Pulp Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Softwood Pulp Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Softwood Pulp by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Softwood Pulp Revenue by Region

