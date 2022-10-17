Global Softwood Pulp Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Softwood Pulp market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Softwood Pulp market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Bleached Softwood Pulp
Unbleached Softwood Pulp
Segment by Application
Food Packaging
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
By Company
Canfor Corp.
Klabin SA
WestRock Company
BillerudKorsnäs AB
Clearwater Paper Corp.
Oji Paper Co.,Ltd.
Tembec Inc.
Nanaimo Forest Products Ltd
Mercer International
VERSO CORPORATION
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Softwood Pulp Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Softwood Pulp Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bleached Softwood Pulp
1.2.3 Unbleached Softwood Pulp
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Softwood Pulp Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Packaging
1.3.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Softwood Pulp Production
2.1 Global Softwood Pulp Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Softwood Pulp Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Softwood Pulp Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Softwood Pulp Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Softwood Pulp Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Softwood Pulp Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Softwood Pulp Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Softwood Pulp Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Softwood Pulp Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Softwood Pulp Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Softwood Pulp Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Softwood Pulp by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Softwood Pulp Revenue by Region
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/