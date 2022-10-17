Global Food Grade Folic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Food Grade Folic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Grade Folic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Dihydrofolate (DHF)
Tetrahydrofolate (THF)
5,10-methylenetetrahydrofolate (5, 10-MTHF)
Others
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Beverage Industry
Others
By Company
DSM
BASF
Xinfa Pharmaceutical
Niutang
Zhejiang Shengda
Changzhou Xinhong
Jiheng Pharmaceutical
Changzhou Kangrui
Jiangxi Tianxin
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Food Grade Folic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Dihydrofolate (DHF)
1.2.3 Tetrahydrofolate (THF)
1.2.4 5,10-methylenetetrahydrofolate (5, 10-MTHF)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Beverage Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Production
2.1 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Food Grade Folic Ac
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/