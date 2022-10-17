Uncategorized

Global Food Grade Folic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Food Grade Folic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Grade Folic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Dihydrofolate (DHF)

Tetrahydrofolate (THF)

5,10-methylenetetrahydrofolate (5, 10-MTHF)

Others

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Others

By Company

DSM

BASF

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Niutang

Zhejiang Shengda

Changzhou Xinhong

Jiheng Pharmaceutical

Changzhou Kangrui

Jiangxi Tianxin

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Food Grade Folic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Dihydrofolate (DHF)
1.2.3 Tetrahydrofolate (THF)
1.2.4 5,10-methylenetetrahydrofolate (5, 10-MTHF)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Beverage Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Production
2.1 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Food Grade Folic Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Food Grade Folic Ac

