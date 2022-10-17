Global Glass-mat Roof Board Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Composite Board
Sound-absorbing Board
Segment by Application
Walls
Ceilings
Others
By Company
Saint Gobain
National Gypsum
USG Corporation
Johns Manville
Georgia-Pacific
Eagle Materials
PABCO Gypsum
CNBM
Fermacell
Heng Shenglong
Huilon
Lages
Australia Tianyu
MULEHIDE
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Glass-mat Roof Board Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass-mat Roof Board
1.2 Glass-mat Roof Board Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass-mat Roof Board Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Composite Board
1.2.3 Sound-absorbing Board
1.3 Glass-mat Roof Board Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass-mat Roof Board Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Walls
1.3.3 Ceilings
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Glass-mat Roof Board Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Glass-mat Roof Board Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Glass-mat Roof Board Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Glass-mat Roof Board Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Glass-mat Roof Board Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Glass-mat Roof Board Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Glass-mat Roof Board Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Glass-mat Roof Board Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Glass-mat Roof Board Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Glass-mat Roof Board Revenue Market
