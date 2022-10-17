Global Reinforcement Fiberglass Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Roving Glass Fibers
Chopped Glass Fibers
Yarn Glass Fibers
Segment by Application
Achitechive
Transportation
Industrial
Others
By Company
Owens Corning
Jushi Group
Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
CPIC
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
PPG Industries
Nippon Electric Glass
Johns Manville Engineered Products
Nittobo
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
Lanxess
Hexcel
CDK Stone
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Reinforcement Fiberglass Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Reinforcement Fiberglass
1.2 Reinforcement Fiberglass Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Reinforcement Fiberglass Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Roving Glass Fibers
1.2.3 Chopped Glass Fibers
1.2.4 Yarn Glass Fibers
1.3 Reinforcement Fiberglass Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Reinforcement Fiberglass Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Achitechive
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Reinforcement Fiberglass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Reinforcement Fiberglass Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Reinforcement Fiberglass Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Reinforcement Fiberglass Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Reinforcement Fiberglass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Reinforcement Fiberglass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Reinforcement Fiberglass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Reinforcement Fiberglass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Rein
