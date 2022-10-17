Global Semi Conductive Waterblocking Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Semi Conductive Waterblocking Tape market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semi Conductive Waterblocking Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single-Layer Water Blocking Tape
Double-Layer Water Blocking Tape
Segment by Application
Power Cable
Communication Cable
Others
By Company
Scapa Group
Chhaperia International Company
Hanyu Cable Materials Co. Ltd.
Star Materials
JINYANG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
YangZhou Tengfei Electric Cable and Appliance Materials Co., Ltd
Loypos
GURFIL
Nantong Cyber ??Communication Co., Ltd.
Suzhou Kaiying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd.
Hundcons Electric Co., Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
