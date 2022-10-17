Global Agricultural Pipes Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Material and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Material
HDPE
Resin
PVC
Others
Segment by Application
Nursery
Farm
Others
By Company
JM Eagle
Netafim
Premier Polymers and Pipes
Dubois Agrinovation
Kothari Agritech
Modigold Pipes
Pars Ethylene Kish
Finolex
Astral Pipes
Pipefusion Services
RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes
Acu-Tech Piping Systems
Shree Irrigation Systems
Jiangxi Madison Pipe Industry
Dayu Irrigation Group
Xinjiang Tianye
Runnong Water Saving Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Agricultural Pipes Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Pipes
1.2 Agricultural Pipes Segment by Material
1.2.1 Global Agricultural Pipes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Material 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 HDPE
1.2.3 Resin
1.2.4 PVC
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Agricultural Pipes Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Agricultural Pipes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Nursery
1.3.3 Farm
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Agricultural Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Agricultural Pipes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Agricultural Pipes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Agricultural Pipes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Agricultural Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Agricultural Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Agricultural Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Agricultural Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Agricultural Pipes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Agricultural Pipes Revenue Market Share by Ma
