Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Wiper System for OEM in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sets)
Global top five Automotive Wiper System for OEM companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Wiper System for OEM market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Front Wiper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Wiper System for OEM include Shenghuabo, Bosch, Valeo, Denso, Mitsuba, Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components, Zhejiang Founder Motor, DY Corporation and Fujian Donglian Vehicle Fittings. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Wiper System for OEM manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market, by Power, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)
Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Segment Percentages, by Power, 2021 (%)
Front Wiper
Rear Wiper
Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)
Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)
Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Wiper System for OEM revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Wiper System for OEM revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Wiper System for OEM sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sets)
Key companies Automotive Wiper System for OEM sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Shenghuabo
Bosch
Valeo
Denso
Mitsuba
Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components
Zhejiang Founder Motor
DY Corporation
Fujian Donglian Vehicle Fittings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Power
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Wiper System for OEM Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Wiper System for OEM Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Wiper System for OEM Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Wiper System for OEM Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Wiper System
