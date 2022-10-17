Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Wiper System for OEM in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sets)

Global top five Automotive Wiper System for OEM companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Wiper System for OEM market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Front Wiper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Wiper System for OEM include Shenghuabo, Bosch, Valeo, Denso, Mitsuba, Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components, Zhejiang Founder Motor, DY Corporation and Fujian Donglian Vehicle Fittings. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Wiper System for OEM manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market, by Power, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)

Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Segment Percentages, by Power, 2021 (%)

Front Wiper

Rear Wiper

Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)

Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)

Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Wiper System for OEM revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Wiper System for OEM revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Wiper System for OEM sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sets)

Key companies Automotive Wiper System for OEM sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shenghuabo

Bosch

Valeo

Denso

Mitsuba

Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components

Zhejiang Founder Motor

DY Corporation

Fujian Donglian Vehicle Fittings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Power

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Wiper System for OEM Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Wiper System for OEM Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Wiper System for OEM Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Wiper System for OEM Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Wiper System for OEM Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Wiper System

