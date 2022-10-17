Global Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Sodium Benzoate Powder
Sodium Benzoate Granules
Segment by Application
Food Preservatives
Beverage Preservatives
Others
By Company
Eton Food
Eastman Chemical
FBC Industries
NegarAzar
Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical
Jarchem Industries
Shandong Tong Tai Wei Run Chemical
Swastik Industries
Wuhan Youji Industries
Tianjin Dongda Chemical
Liao Ning Huayi Chemical
Benxi Black Horse Chemical
Jiangsu Shunfeng Chemical
Shandong Province and Tai Wei Run Food
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Food Grade Sodium Benzoate
1.2 Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sodium Benzoate Powder
1.2.3 Sodium Benzoate Granules
1.3 Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Preservatives
1.3.3 Beverage Preservatives
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Food Grade So
