Global Galvanized Steel Strand Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Galvanized Steel Strand market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Galvanized Steel Strand market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

1X3

1X7

1X19

Others

Segment by Application

Power Cable

Industrial

Others

By Company

WireCo WorldGroup

Davis Wire

Artsons

Leghorn Group

Conex Cable

King Steel Corporation

National Strand

S&J Hans Corp

Henan Hengxing Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

4SProducts

Lking Steel

Anping County Antong Traffic Facilities Engineering Co., Ltd.

J-Witex Corporation

Hengming Metal Products Co.,Ltd

1XTechnologies

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

