Global Interior Decorative Coatings Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Waterborne
Solvent-borne
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
By Company
Akzo Nobel NV
Asian Paints Ltd.
Caparol Paints LLC
Dunn-Edwards Corporation
Hempel A/S
Jotun A/S
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
Kelly-Moore Paint Company, Inc.
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
PPG Industries, Inc.
Sherwin-Williams Company
SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd.
CARPOLY
Benjamin Moore
BASF
Teknos
IVM Chemicals
KAPCI Coatings
DSM
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Interior Decorative Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Interior Decorative Coatings
1.2 Interior Decorative Coatings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Interior Decorative Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Waterborne
1.2.3 Solvent-borne
1.3 Interior Decorative Coatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Interior Decorative Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Interior Decorative Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Interior Decorative Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Interior Decorative Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Interior Decorative Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Interior Decorative Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Interior Decorative Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Interior Decorative Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Interior Decorative Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Interior Decorative Coatings Production Capacity
