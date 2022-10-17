Global p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade PHBA

Polymer Grade PHBA

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Others

By Company

Zhejiang Shengxiao

Ueno Fine Chemicals

3E NEW MATERIAL

San Fu Chemical

Leuna Carboxylation Plant

Alta Laboratories

Production by Region

Europe

China

Japan

India

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA)

1.2 p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Industrial Grade PHBA

1.2.3 Polymer Grade PHBA

1.3 p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Liquid Crystal Polymer

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 Europe p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 China p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 Japan p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 India p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufactu

