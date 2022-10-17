PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive PVC Leather is Artificial leather, a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Leather for Automotive Interior in global, including the following market information:
Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five PVC Leather for Automotive Interior companies in 2021 (%)
The global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Seats Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVC Leather for Automotive Interior include Benecke-Kaliko, Kyowa Leather Cloth, CGT, Archilles, Vulcaflex, Okamoto Industries, Mayur Uniquoters, Responsive Industries and MarvelVinyls, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVC Leather for Automotive Interior manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Seats
Door Panel
Instrument Panel
Other
Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PVC Leather for Automotive Interior revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PVC Leather for Automotive Interior revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PVC Leather for Automotive Interior sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies PVC Leather for Automotive Interior sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Benecke-Kaliko
Kyowa Leather Cloth
CGT
Archilles
Vulcaflex
Okamoto Industries
Mayur Uniquoters
Responsive Industries
MarvelVinyls
Super Tannery
Tianan New Material
ANLI Material Technology
Suzhou Greentech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Leather for Automotive Interior Players in Global Market
